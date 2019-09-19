Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar: Rajeev Kumar, the former police commissioner of West Bengal is untraced for the past seven days. Now, the CBI has asked West Bengal DGP to provide Kumar's contact details. His mobile number continues to remain switched off.

Ex-Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar: Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar continues to remain untraced for the last seven days following the Calcutta High Court’s order removing his shield against the arrest in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. Kumar also ignored CBI summons on Saturday, instead switched off his mobile phone.

The sessions court in Barasat on Tuesday had rejected Kumar’s pre-arrest bail application in the case. Even, a special court refused to hear his plea. The CBI on Thursday asked West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) to provide the contact number of Kumar. The probe agency sent a letter to the DGP and sought former top cop’s contact details.

In February this year, West Bengal witnessed a massive showdown between the state police and the CBI officials when the latter arrived in the state to question Kumar over Ponzi schemes. The CBI officials were briefly detained. Even, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sat on a dharna in central Kolkata to save the constitution. Reports suggest that she wants to save Kumar.

On Wednesday, Mamata met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to which the BJP termed it a last-ditch attempt to protect Kumar and save the skin of her cabinet ministers. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had questioned Mamata’s intent to meet PM Modi.

Vijayvargiya said that the West Bengal CM would abuse PM Modi every now and then. He said that she neither attended the PM’s swearing-in ceremony nor NITI Aayog meeting, adding that Mamata is worried about the fate of his party as Kumar’s arrest would lead to the arrest of half of her cabinet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, a day after meeting PM Modi. Mamata has been a vocal to the BJP on almost every issue. During Lok Sabha elections 20117, she would harshly criticize PM Modi and Shah.

