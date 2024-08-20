Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: Top 12 Points from Today’s SC Hearing

The Supreme Court heard a suo motu plea regarding the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical Hospital and College on August 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

On August 9, the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was discovered with severe injuries in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The autopsy confirmed that the doctor had been raped. The Kolkata Police subsequently arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

. Here are the key points from the hearing:

Focus on Women’s Safety: CJI stressed the importance of ensuring safe work environments for women, particularly for those working late hours such as doctors. National Protocol Creation: The CJI proposed the creation of a national protocol to address safety concerns for female doctors and other medical professionals working in challenging conditions. Systemic Failure in Hospitals: The CJI criticized the entire hospital system, suggesting that the case reflects widespread systemic issues across India rather than just a problem at one institution. Handling of the Case: Questions were raised about the mishandling of the case, including the delay in filing the FIR, the late handover of the body to the parents, and concerns about crime scene management. Alleged Cover-Up: The CJI highlighted allegations that the crime was initially misrepresented as a suicide and questioned the handling of evidence and the treatment of the victim’s family. FIR Registration Issues: The Supreme Court questioned the registration of the FIR, noting discrepancies between claims of an immediate registration of an unnatural death case and the apparent delay in the official records. Investigation Concerns: Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal contended that an inquest had classified the case as murder, but the SC remained concerned about the delays and inadequacies in the investigation process. Security in Hospitals: CJI criticized the lack of adequate security measures in hospitals, particularly noting the entry of vandals into the hospital and the inadequate response to this incident. Formation of National Task Force: The Supreme Court announced the formation of a 10-member National Task Force to develop national protocols and recommendations for improving safety and facilities for medical professionals. Task Force Members: The task force includes prominent medical professionals such as Vice Admiral RK Sarian, Dr. Nageshwar Reddy, Dr. M. Srivas, Dr. Prathima Moorthy, Dr. Puri, Dr. Ravat, and Prof. Anita Saxena. Addressing Gender-Based Violence: The task force will focus on preventing gender-based violence, ensuring dignified working spaces, and addressing safety concerns for medical professionals. Status Reports Requested: The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to provide a status report on the ongoing investigation and asked the West Bengal government to report on recent mob attack incidents in hospitals.

The Supreme Court’s intervention highlights the urgent need for systemic reforms in the healthcare sector to ensure the safety and dignity of medical professionals, particularly women, amidst a backdrop of increasing violence and institutional failures.