Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: Victim’s Parents Claim Police Coerced Them Into Denying Bribery, Respond To TMC’s Video

In a significant development related to the rape & murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, the victim’s parents alleged, that they were coerced into denying on camera that the Kolkata Police offered them money on Thursday.

This statement came in response to a video released by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which seemed to show the parents claiming they had not been bribed.

Further, the parents also asserted that the footage was recorded under duress, shortly after the cremation.

Earlier, the TMC had released the video to counter allegations made by the victim’s parents, who had previously accused the police of attempting to cover up the case through bribery and of hastening the cremation of their daughter’s body.

‘The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for post-mortem examinations. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money, which we immediately declined.’ said victim’s father.

Meanwhile, TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja dismissed the allegations as false and has attributed the controversy to opposition interference.