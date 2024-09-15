Kolkata Rape Case Update: Destroyed Evidence, Delayed FIR, CBI Detains Principal & Kolkata Top Cop

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and the station house officer (SHO) Abhijit Mondal, who was initially involved in investigating the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The arrests were made on charges of allegedly obstructing the investigation and concealing evidence related to the case, which has garnered widespread national attention.

The action against Ghosh and Mondal follows their alleged attempts to impede the probe into the brutal crime. The arrests occurred shortly after protesting doctors, who had demanded a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, left her residence without having their request for a live-streamed discussion granted.

Sandip Ghosh has been under scrutiny for alleged financial misconduct at the medical college, and both he and Mondal face accusations of delaying the filing of the FIR in the rape and murder case. The tragic incident took place on August 9, when the trainee doctor was assaulted and killed inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College. Key suspect Sanjay Roy, captured on CCTV entering and exiting the scene, has undergone a polygraph test, although a narco-analysis test has yet to be administered due to his refusal to consent.

The case was transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata Police following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, had visited the Sonagachi red-light area on the night of August 8 before returning to the hospital. His arrest was prompted by CCTV footage showing his movements in and out of the seminar hall.

Additionally, the CBI has questioned Anup Dutta, an assistant sub-inspector with ties to the police welfare board, regarding his connections to Sanjay Roy. This inquiry aims to clarify how Roy had unrestricted access to both the police barracks and RG Kar Medical College.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the protesting doctors, stating that their request for a live-streamed meeting could not be accommodated due to ongoing Supreme Court proceedings related to the case. Banerjee urged the doctors to meet with her for tea and discuss the matter without the presence of a live broadcast, emphasizing her willingness to sign the minutes of the meeting while maintaining the restriction on live-streaming until court permission is obtained.