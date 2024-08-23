Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy’s Psychoanalytic Profiling Reveals Perverse Tendencies

The psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the horrific rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, has uncovered that he is a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography,” according to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. This damning assessment adds a new layer to the case that has already sparked national outrage. The officer further described Roy as possessing an “animal-like instinct,” noting his complete lack of remorse during interrogation.

Unrepentant Confession

Sanjay Roy, who stands accused of brutally raping and murdering the female doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reportedly displayed no guilt or regret for his actions. A CBI officer, speaking to PTI, revealed that Roy recounted the crime in chilling detail, without any hesitation or sign of repentance. “The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode, giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse,” the officer said.

The crime, which occurred while the victim was resting in the hospital’s seminar hall during a grueling 36-hour shift, has sent shockwaves across the nation. According to the post-mortem report, the victim was not only raped but also brutally beaten, suffering from 16 external and nine internal injuries. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Evidence and Arrest

Sanjay Roy was apprehended just a day after the heinous crime took place. His arrest was based on several pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage and technical data. The footage showed Roy entering the building around the estimated time of the crime, and his Bluetooth headphones were found near the scene, further linking him to the murder.

Investigators also discovered several pornographic clips on Roy’s mobile phone, which aligns with the psychoanalytic profile suggesting his severe addiction to pornography. The CBI officer confirmed that technical and scientific evidence places Roy at the crime scene, with CCTV footage capturing him in the vicinity of the chest department at 11 am on August 8. The footage also showed him entering the same building at 4 am on August 9, with the estimated time of the victim’s death being between 3 am and 5 am on the same day.

Ongoing Investigation and Possible Conspiracy

The CBI is currently probing whether a larger conspiracy may have played a role in the victim’s murder. As part of this broader investigation, they have questioned Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, for several days. The agency is also considering administering polygraph tests on Sanjay Roy, Dr. Ghosh, and other individuals connected to the case.

In a parallel investigation, the Kolkata Police are looking into allegations of financial irregularities against Dr. Sandip Ghosh. The accusations have added another layer of complexity to the case, with potential links to a broader network of criminal activities within the institution.

Allegations of Corruption and the “Business of Dead Bodies”

Further complicating the case, on Wednesday, a former colleague of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, Akhtar Ali, made a startling allegation, claiming that Ghosh was involved in the “business of dead bodies.” This accusation has raised serious concerns about corruption and unethical practices within the medical institution, potentially shedding light on a darker, more sinister undercurrent within the case.