Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: BJP Holds Chakka Jam In West Bengal

Amidst the turmoil over the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, BJP on friday escalated its protests and organized a statewide "Chakka jam" (road blockade) demanding justice and the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP activists executed a “Chakka jam” across Kolkata and various districts, obstructing major roads for an hour. Protesters, including BJP members and their supporters, set tyres ablaze and held placards demanding justice for the victim and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

Further, protests disrupted traffic in many areas like Shyambazar, Lake Town, VIP Road, Salt Lake, Karunamoyee, Behala, and Rajpur between 1 pm and 2 pm.

Additionally, similar demonstrations took place in Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, and Paschim Medinipur districts, where tyres were burned. Thus, leading to temporary traffic delays.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have accused the Kolkata police of attempting to tamper with evidence in the case. As per reports, victim’s family faced undue pressure from authorities, including a rushed cremation and attempts to silence them through bribes.

Earlier, ED conducted raids at Sandip Ghosh’s residences in Beliaghata, Howrah, and Subhashgram. These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into financial misconduct under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) associated with Ghosh’s time as the college principal.

Later on today, the Supreme Court dismissed Sandip Ghosh’s request to join a public interest petition concerning financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College. The Court ruled, that Ghosh, as an accused, does not have the legal standing to intervene in the case.