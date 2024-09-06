Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Finds No Evidence Of Gangrape, Indicate Sanjoy Roy’s Sole Involvement

In a significant development related to Kolkata rape & murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has found no trace of Gangrape, implicating only the main suspect, Sanjay Roy, reports NDTV.

In a significant development related to Kolkata rape & murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has found no trace of Gangrape, implicating only the main suspect, Sanjay Roy, reports NDTV.

As per NDTV report, the agency has sent a medical report, including DNA samples from the suspect, to specialists at AIIMS in Delhi. The final expert assessment will likely bring the investigation to a close.

Additionally, CBI will file charges soon. So Far, the agency has collected over 100 statements and conducted polygraph tests, including two on former RG Kar Medical College head Dr. Sandip Ghosh.

However, there is no evidence indicating the involvement of other individuals in the assault and murder of the doctor.

Earlier on September 4, a large number of people in Kolkata turned off their lights and gathered in the streets to protest the rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate trainee doctor.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Timeline of Accused Sanjoy Roy, Hours Before the Crime

Notably, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also showed solidarity by dimming the lights at Raj Bhavan and lighting a candle.

Meanwhile, there have been widespread demonstrations in Kolkata and other Indian cities in response to the rape and murder of the postgraduate doctor from RG Kar Medical College.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: WB Government Issues Notice To Schools For Doing Protests