Friday, September 6, 2024

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Finds No Evidence Of Gangrape, Indicate Sanjoy Roy’s Sole Involvement

In a significant development related to Kolkata rape & murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has found no trace of Gangrape, implicating only the main suspect, Sanjay Roy, reports NDTV. 

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Finds No Evidence Of Gangrape, Indicate Sanjoy Roy’s Sole Involvement

In a significant development related to Kolkata rape & murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has found no trace of Gangrape, implicating only the main suspect, Sanjay Roy, reports NDTV.

As per NDTV report, the agency has sent a medical report, including DNA samples from the suspect, to specialists at AIIMS in Delhi. The final expert assessment will likely bring the investigation to a close.

Additionally, CBI will file charges soon. So Far, the agency has collected over 100 statements and conducted polygraph tests, including two on former RG Kar Medical College head Dr. Sandip Ghosh.

However, there is no evidence indicating the involvement of other individuals in the assault and murder of the doctor.

Earlier on September 4, a large number of people in Kolkata turned off their lights and gathered in the streets to protest the rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate trainee doctor.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Timeline of Accused Sanjoy Roy, Hours Before the Crime

Notably, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also showed solidarity by dimming the lights at Raj Bhavan and lighting a candle.

Meanwhile, there have been widespread demonstrations in Kolkata and other Indian cities in response to the rape and murder of the postgraduate doctor from RG Kar Medical College.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: WB Government Issues Notice To Schools For Doing Protests

Tags:

CBI kolkata Rape-Murder Case NewsX Sanjoy Roy

Recent Post

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Clash with Netanyahu Over Education Funding

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Clash with Netanyahu Over Education Funding

Hungarian PM Orban Advocates EU Unity On Economy, Defence, Not Migration

Hungarian PM Orban Advocates EU Unity On Economy, Defence, Not Migration

China Ends International Adoption Program: US Seeks Clarification for Pending Cases

China Ends International Adoption Program: US Seeks Clarification for Pending Cases

Economic Pressures Push Canada’s Jobless Rate To Highest Level Since Pre-Pandemic Era

Economic Pressures Push Canada’s Jobless Rate To Highest Level Since Pre-Pandemic Era

Zelenskyy Urges Western Allies to Accelerate Air Defense Deliveries and Enhance Long-Range Capabilities

Zelenskyy Urges Western Allies to Accelerate Air Defense Deliveries and Enhance Long-Range Capabilities

Kenya Boarding School Fire Kills 17 Boys, Injures 14 in Nyeri County

Kenya Boarding School Fire Kills 17 Boys, Injures 14 in Nyeri County

Economic Concerns Fuel Rise In Anti-Immigrant Sentiment In Canada

Economic Concerns Fuel Rise In Anti-Immigrant Sentiment In Canada

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox