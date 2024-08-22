Sanjay Roy, the accused in the shocking rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is facing increasing scrutiny as new evidence surfaces. CCTV footage, Roy’s confession, and scientific analysis have confirmed his presence near the victim before the crime occurred.

CCTV Evidence and Confession: Sources told CNN-News18 that during his interrogation, Roy admitted to observing the 31-year-old victim in the chest medicine ward on August 8, the day before the attack. CCTV footage from the ward corroborates this, showing Roy — a 33-year-old civic volunteer with hospital access — lingering in the ward at around 11 a.m., coinciding with the presence of the victim and four other junior doctors. The footage captures Roy staring towards them, adding a crucial piece of evidence to the investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reviewing statements from the four doctors to determine if anyone noticed Roy’s behavior in the ward. Evidence suggests that the victim entered the seminar hall at around 1 a.m. on August 9 and was last seen at 2:30 a.m. by a junior doctor, who reported that she had “gone back to sleep” after their conversation. Roy’s movements are also captured on CCTV, showing him entering the hospital at 4 a.m., with the crime believed to have occurred around this time.

According to CBI sources, Roy has been described as a “sexual pervert” with “animal-like instincts” who exhibited no remorse during questioning. His confession was marked by a lack of emotional response, and psychometric tests further underscored his disturbing traits.

Post-Mortem and Public Reaction: The post-mortem report indicated that the victim died from “manual strangulation associated with smothering” and showed signs of forceful penetration. The case has prompted widespread outrage and raised questions about Roy’s access to hospital areas and his ability to pose as a police official despite being a civic volunteer. His background includes multiple failed marriages, allegations of domestic violence from his former mother-in-law, and inappropriate behavior with women at the hospital.

Additional Findings: Investigations revealed pornographic content on Roy’s phone and reports of him visiting brothels before the crime. These findings, along with testimonies of his misconduct, paint a troubling picture of the accused.

The case continues to draw national attention, leading to intense scrutiny of hospital security protocols and the handling of the accused. The Supreme Court has demanded a status report from the CBI, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the public’s demand for justice.