Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Despite Supreme Court Ultimatum, Junior Doctors Continue With Their Protests

Despite the Supreme Court's directive for doctors to return to work by 5 PM, junior doctors continue their protests and remain steadfast in their demands.

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive for doctors to return to work by 5 PM, junior doctors continue their protests and remain steadfast in their demands.

They have set their own counter-deadline for the state government, insisting that their requirements be met by the same time. If the government fails to address these demands, the doctors plan to stage a sit-in protest outside the Health Secretariat.

They further stated, that they will “consider” the court’s order only if their demands are fulfilled by the given deadline. If not, they will interpret the government’s inaction as a sign of its unwillingness to resolve the ongoing crisis.

What Doctors Demand?

In the meantime, doctors have kept range of demands, which include the following:-

Legal action against all those involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, as well as those accused of tampering with evidence. Disciplinary action against former R.G. Kar Principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh by the West Bengal Medical Council and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. Enhanced security for healthcare workers at hospitals and health centers. An end to the alleged ‘threat culture’ in state-run hospitals and medical colleges across West Bengal.

Meanwhile, dozens of are marching toward Kolkata’s Swasthya Bhawan. Hence, in order to prevent the protesters from advancing, a significant police presence is in place.

Also Read: Court Sends RG Kar’s Ex-Principal Ghosh To Judicial Custody Till Sep 23

Earlier, while addressing the suo-motu case concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Supreme Court ordered the protesting doctors to resume their duties by 5 PM on September 10.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court assured that if doctors return to work, no severe actions will be taken by the state government. However, the Court warned that failure to comply could lead to disciplinary measures, as it would not be able to prevent the state government from taking such actions.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: SC Request Protesting Doctors To Start Work By September 10