Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Doctor’s Father Alleges Involvement Of More Than One Person, Says ‘Not….’

As people and medical community continue to outrage over rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate trainee doctor of RG Kar medical college & hospital, the victim’s father has recently alleged, that more than one person was involved in this horrific crime.

In an interview with NDTV, he claimed that everyone he consulted, including medical professionals, concurred that it would be impossible for a single individual to inflict such extensive damage.

‘All the people we spoke to, even MBBS doctors. agreed that it was not possible for one person to do so much damage.’

Further, the father also claimed, that he believed their daughter would be safe at her workplace and even arranged for a car to ensure her safe commute to the hospital.

Father Talks About WB CM Mamta Bannerjee

Earlier, the father also voiced his disappointment with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that his faith in her had eroded as he felt she had done nothing to secure justice for the family.

The victim’s mother also criticized the Chief Minister’s schemes for women and girls as “pseudo,” urging that the safety of individuals like their daughter should be ensured before promoting such initiatives.

Meanwhile, the police have detained Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, in connection with the rape and murder. The accused was reportedly seen entering the building where the victim’s body was found, and later, a Bluetooth headphone discovered near the body, which was paired with Roy’s phone. As per the autopsy, the victim had sustained numerous bruises.