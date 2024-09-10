Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors Reject Mamata Banerjee’s Talks Proposal, To Continue With Protests

Amidst ongoing protest over rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate doctor, protesting doctors have dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s offer for talks, asserting that they will maintain their protest.

As per finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Chief Minister was ready for a discussion. Yet, protesting doctors described the email as an “insult,” emphasizing that the restriction on the number of representatives was demeaning.

He further mentioned, hat the Supreme Court had directed the doctors to resume their duties by 5 p.m. In response, the Chief Minister and the government waited until this deadline.

At 5 p.m, administrative officers decided that only ten doctors could meet with the state’s top officials, and by 6:10 p.m., an invitation was sent by the Principal Secretary for them to come to ‘Nabanna’ (the state secretariat).

Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had extended an invitation for a meeting at the state secretariat to discuss the issue. However, the doctors were frustrated by the terms of the invitation, which limited the number of representatives to just ten.

The doctors have vowed to continue their protests. Saying they will demonstrate outside Swasthya Bhavan, until their demands are met.

