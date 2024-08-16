Sunday, August 18, 2024

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Father Claims Colleagues’ Involvement In Doctor’s Death

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Father Claims Colleagues’ Involvement In Doctor’s Death

In a significant development related to the rape & murder of a Doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital & medical college, the doctor’s father recently informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that many interns and physicians from the hospital might be involved in the murder on Friday.

Further, they also submitted the names of individuals they suspect to the central agency, which is currently probing the case under the order given by the Calcutta High Court.

Moreover, he also asserted, that he is troubled that no one reached out to her for seven hours while she was on duty.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Union Minister Criticizes Mamta Banerjee For Creating Distraction From The Case

He also revealed, that his daughter was on duty in the outpatient department (OPD),  who left home at approximately 8:10 am and talked to her mother at around 11:15 pm.

‘My daughter left for duty around 8.10 am that day. She was working in the OPD and last spoke to her mother around 11.15 pm. When my wife tried calling her in the morning, the phone rang but went unanswered as my daughter had already passed away by then.’ said girl’s father.

Must Read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses CPI(M) And BJP For Orchestrating Violence

He also claimed, that despite the presence of the daughter, nobody called for her from 3 am to 10 am.

‘What is concerning that despite being a doctor on call , no one needed her from 3 am to 10 am. While my daughter has passed away, countless people are now supporting me. She faced issues in college and the whole department is under suspicion. I support those protesting and have spoken to CBI officials also.’ said father.

What Has Happened In The Investigation So Far? 

Meanwhile, the agency is interrogating the individuals and Kolkata Police officers, who were involved in the initial investigation. Today, the agency summoned a house staff member and two post-graduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor on that fateful day.

Also, they had also summoned college’s principal  Dr. Sandip Ghosh for questioning. During the probe, CBI officers also carried out a crime scene reconstruction and 3D tracking of hospital’s seminar hall.

addBlock

Recent Post

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On This Date

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On...

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

Jaipur Medical Community Stages Protest March Over Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

Jaipur Medical Community Stages Protest March Over Kolkata Doctor’s Tragic Death

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox