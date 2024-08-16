Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Father Claims Colleagues’ Involvement In Doctor’s Death

In a significant development related to the rape & murder of a Doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital & medical college, the doctor’s father recently informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that many interns and physicians from the hospital might be involved in the murder on Friday.

Further, they also submitted the names of individuals they suspect to the central agency, which is currently probing the case under the order given by the Calcutta High Court.

Moreover, he also asserted, that he is troubled that no one reached out to her for seven hours while she was on duty.

He also revealed, that his daughter was on duty in the outpatient department (OPD), who left home at approximately 8:10 am and talked to her mother at around 11:15 pm.

‘My daughter left for duty around 8.10 am that day. She was working in the OPD and last spoke to her mother around 11.15 pm. When my wife tried calling her in the morning, the phone rang but went unanswered as my daughter had already passed away by then.’ said girl’s father.

He also claimed, that despite the presence of the daughter, nobody called for her from 3 am to 10 am.

‘What is concerning that despite being a doctor on call , no one needed her from 3 am to 10 am. While my daughter has passed away, countless people are now supporting me. She faced issues in college and the whole department is under suspicion. I support those protesting and have spoken to CBI officials also.’ said father.

What Has Happened In The Investigation So Far?

Meanwhile, the agency is interrogating the individuals and Kolkata Police officers, who were involved in the initial investigation. Today, the agency summoned a house staff member and two post-graduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor on that fateful day.

Also, they had also summoned college’s principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh for questioning. During the probe, CBI officers also carried out a crime scene reconstruction and 3D tracking of hospital’s seminar hall.