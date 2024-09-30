Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Lead Torch Rallies Across West Bengal

Junior doctors from various government hospitals across West Bengal organized torch rallies on Sunday, alongside citizens, to demand justice for the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The demonstrations took place a day before a crucial Supreme Court hearing on the case, which has sparked widespread outrage and concern over safety in medical institutions.

The protests, led by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, came after a prolonged 41-day cease-work demonstration by medics, who are calling for not only justice in the trainee doctor’s case but also improved security measures at hospitals to protect staff and students.

Torch Rallies Held at Key Medical Institutions

Torch rallies were held at several locations throughout Kolkata and beyond, including RG Kar Hospital, Sagore Dutta Hospital, SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College, and Jadavpur. Protesters gathered to express their dissatisfaction with what they see as the government’s failure to address safety concerns at medical institutions. The rallies were peaceful but charged with emotion as participants marched with torches to symbolize their call for justice and better protection for healthcare workers.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, an umbrella group representing doctors across various medical colleges, organized the events. Their message was clear: the tragic death of their colleague must not be in vain, and urgent reforms are needed to prevent further incidents of violence and intimidation in hospitals.

End of “Threat Culture” in Medical Colleges Demanded

In addition to seeking justice for the trainee doctor, the protests also spotlighted the broader issue of the “threat culture” that many medical students and junior doctors say they face in West Bengal’s medical colleges. Reports of intimidation, harassment, and violence have created an unsafe environment, prompting calls for systemic change.

The renewed protests were fueled by a recent incident in which three doctors and three nurses were allegedly assaulted at Sagore Dutta Hospital. This attack, according to the protesting medics, highlights the state government’s failure to uphold its promises of enhanced security for healthcare workers.

“We have been demanding better protection for months now, but the government’s assurances have not materialized. The recent attack on our colleagues shows that we are still vulnerable,” said one protesting junior doctor during the rally.

Junior Doctors Threaten to Resume Strike

The torch rallies come at a critical juncture, with junior doctors warning they may resume their cease-work protest if the state government does not take immediate action. On Saturday, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front issued an ultimatum, saying they will return to a full-fledged strike on Monday if the government’s submission on hospital security, expected during Monday’s Supreme Court hearing, does not meet their expectations.

“We are giving an ultimatum to the state government. If the government fails to take any positive measures to strengthen security in hospitals and improve infrastructure, we will go on a full-fledged strike again from Monday,” said a junior doctor on Saturday evening.

The medics have made it clear that they are willing to take drastic measures to ensure their safety at work, emphasizing that the tragic death of their colleague underscores the urgency of their demands.

The RG Kar Trainee Doctor Rape-Murder Case

The protests were ignited by the tragic rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, an incident that shocked the nation. The victim was found dead in the seminar room of the hospital on the morning of August 9. According to the autopsy report and the initial police investigation, she had suffered severe injuries and was sexually assaulted.

The Kolkata police quickly arrested the primary suspect, Sanjay Roy, after reviewing CCTV footage that showed him entering the building around the time of the crime. His Bluetooth headphones were also discovered near the crime scene, further linking him to the attack.

The case was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as calls for justice mounted across the country. Massive protests erupted in the wake of the incident, with citizens and medical professionals demanding swift and thorough investigation and punishment for the perpetrator.

Supreme Court Hearing Sparks Renewed Attention

The protests on Sunday were held in anticipation of Monday’s Supreme Court hearing, during which the state government is expected to present its response to the ongoing demands for better security at hospitals. Junior doctors across West Bengal are closely monitoring the outcome of the hearing, and many have said their future course of action will depend on the government’s stance.

Meanwhile, public sentiment remains high, with many citizens joining the junior doctors in their torch rallies, supporting the call for justice and safer workplaces for healthcare professionals.

