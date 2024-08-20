Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Mother-in-Law Demands Death Penalty For Accused Sanjoy Roy, Claims He Abused His Wife

Amidst the outrage over the death & rape of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College & Hospital and the subsequent arrest of a civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, the accused’s mother-in-law has recently called for his death penalty.

As per mother-in-law, Sanjoy used to physically ‘beat his former wife.’ She further claimed, that Sanjay severely assaulted his wife, who was three months pregnant, which resulted in a miscarriage. Thus, demanding a death sentence for the accused.

Quoting ANI, she said, ‘My relations with him were very tense…They were married for 2 years…His marriage to my daughter was his second marriage…Initially, everything was good for 6 months. When she was 3-month pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, a Police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued being ill, I bore all her expenses for medicines…Sanjoy was not good.’

However, she also claimed that he could not have committed the crime alone, as he lacks the capacity to do so.

‘Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won’t speak about the crime. He could not have done it alone. He doesn’t have the capacity to do it alone…’ said Sanjoy’s mother in law.

Meanwhile, the accused Sanjay Roy had a history of multiple failed marriages. Police also discovered pornography on his mobile phone. If sources are to be believed, he used to behave inappropriately with women at the hospital.