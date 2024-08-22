Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: No Brothel Soil for Durga Idol? Sex Worker Reveals the Truth

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked widespread outrage across the country. The incident has not only shocked the nation but also led to severe criticism of the Mamata Banerjee administration for its perceived insensitivity and alleged attempts to cover up the crime. The public outcry has manifested in widespread protests, both on the streets and online, with social media amplifying the voices demanding justice for the victim.

The tragic event has ignited protests in various districts of West Bengal, with junior doctors from different government hospitals joining the demonstrations. Their demands for justice and improved safety measures for healthcare workers have resonated with the public, leading to massive gatherings of people chanting “We want justice.” The intensity of the public’s anger has reached such a level that even expatriates have joined the chorus of condemnation against the state government’s handling of the situation.

SC takes note

The Supreme Court of India has taken note of the situation, directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the investigation by the upcoming Thursday. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been particularly vocal in criticizing the role of the state government, reflecting the judiciary’s concern over the handling of this case.

Amid the public uproar, social media has become a powerful tool for citizens to express their frustration and demand accountability. Influencers and public figures have taken a stand, calling for a fair and transparent investigation into the incident. However, the rise of fake news has also been a significant issue, with misleading information spreading rapidly across platforms. The Kolkata Police has been vigilant, issuing warnings against the spread of false news and taking action to curb its dissemination.

One of the most prominent pieces of misinformation that surfaced online was related to the tradition of using soil from Sonagachi, Kolkata’s famous red-light district, in the making of Durga idols. It was falsely claimed that the sex workers of Sonagachi had refused to provide this soil for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations as a form of protest against the government. This claim, though unfounded, gained traction on social media, further fueling public sentiment.

Durga Puja and the Kolkata rape and murder case

Durga Puja, the most celebrated festival in West Bengal, holds deep cultural significance, and the tradition of using soil from a brothel for the creation of Durga idols is a long-standing practice. A sex worker from Sonagachi explained the tradition, stating, “But if someone takes the soil from our area without asking us, there is nothing we can do. Until now, we have voluntarily provided the soil.”

She further commented on the changing nature of this tradition, noting that the process has become commercialized, with soil purportedly from brothels now being sold in the market. “Nowadays, the taking of soil from a brothel has become a commercial transaction. I hear that it is available in the market as well. I can’t say whether it’s real or fake,” she added.

Reflecting on the broader context of women’s safety and exploitation, the sex worker voiced the concerns shared by many, “We want to say that these atrocities must stop now. It has happened too many times. Women are exploited everywhere. It’s not just in brothels but across India, in every place, women face sexual exploitation and acceptance issues.”

She also shed light on how the tradition of collecting soil has evolved over the years. “Traditionally, it is believed that soil from brothels must be used to make the Durga idols. It is said that without this soil, it is impossible to create the Durga idol. To get this ‘sacred soil,’ one must visit the brothel and request it from a sex worker. Previously, artisans would personally go to collect this soil. Now, artisans no longer go to the brothels to collect the soil,” she explained.