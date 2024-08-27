Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Protestors Break Barricades, Police Resort To Lathi Charge

In an ongoing protest march to state secretariat Nabanna, over the rape & murder of 31 year old doctor at Kolkata's RG kar medical college & hospital, protestors have forcibly removed police barricades.

As a result, the police have used lathi charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Further, riot police are deploying tear gas shells and water cannons to prevent protesters from advancing towards the state secretariat.

Meanwhile yesterday, the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged a conspiracy aimed at inciting violence and unrest during the rally.

Hence, to stop protesters from reaching the secretariat, the Kolkata Police transformed Nabanna into a heavily fortified area, where it has deployed around 6,000 officers.

Additionally, drones were utilized to oversee the movement of the demonstrators. Moreover, barricades have been secured with welding. It is coated with grease to prevent protesters from climbing over them.

Meanwhile this morning, protesters gathered at College Square and marched towards Nabanna, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in light of the horrific rape and murder case.

The demonstration has seen participation from several student organizations and community groups.