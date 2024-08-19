Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: RDA To Provide Free OPD Services Outside Health Ministry

Amidst demonstrations in response to the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at AIIMS Delhi will offer elective OPD services today outside Nirman Bhawan, which houses the Union Health Ministry.

But, resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi have announced that their strike will continue. They also stated that it will offer free elective OPD services in approximately 36 specialties to patients outside Nirman Bhawan, starting at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, since August 12, the doctors have been on an indefinite strike to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

As a result, all elective and non-essential services, including OPDs and wards are suspended.

AIIMS RDA Write To PM Modi

Further, the AIIMS RDA also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to enact a central law via an ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions nationwide.

They also brought to PM Modi’s attention the vandalism at the state-run Kolkata hospital and the “worrying rise in violence against doctors, healthcare workers, and medical institutions” across the country.

Earlier, just last week, the Union Health Ministry assured the protesting doctors that it would make every effort to ensure their safety. Subsequently on August 17, the Ministry announced, that it would form a committee to recommend measures for protecting healthcare professionals.