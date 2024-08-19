Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Incident, Hearing On August 20

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu notice of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident, which occurred on August 9, has triggered widespread outrage across the country, leading to protests and strikes by medical professionals nationwide.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the case on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court’s involvement follows increasing public pressure and accusations of state authorities mishandling the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already investigating the matter, which has raised serious concerns about the safety of medical professionals in India, especially women, who often face vulnerabilities in their workplaces.

MUST READ: Pune Porsche Crash: Minor Accused Completes Court-Mandated Safe Driving Program

The victim, a trainee doctor at the state-run hospital, was discovered brutally assaulted and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall. A civic volunteer stationed at the hospital has been detained in connection with the crime.

However, the victim’s family and protestors allege that the crime involved gang rape, demanding a comprehensive investigation to ensure all perpetrators are held accountable.

An autopsy confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest doctors’ body in the country, has been at the forefront of demanding justice for the deceased doctor. On Saturday, the IMA called for a nationwide strike, suspending all non-essential medical services for 24 hours.

On Wednesday night, thousands of women participated in “Reclaim The Night” marches across the country, demanding justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the CBI has begun a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape and murder case. A team of psychological and behavioral analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to conduct the necessary tests.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Father Claims Colleagues’ Involvement In Doctor’s Death