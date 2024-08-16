Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Union Minister Criticizes Mamta Banerjee For Creating Distraction From The Case

Union Minister Nityanand Rai strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks, where she accused the Left and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to create unrest in the state. He said that Banerjee was making such statements to distract from the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

“Mamata Banerjee is completely wrong. This is all a conspiracy by the TMC, and she is making these statements to cover up this terrible crime,” said Rai.

Earlier, CM Banerjee had stated, “The Left and BJP want to create unrest in Bengal, and they’ve joined forces to do this,” referring to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday.

Read more –

The Bengal chief minister further claimed that the mob involved in the incident was not connected to the student movement, alleging, “They are BJP people who caused chaos inside the emergency ward of the hospital.”

“The people who vandalized RG Kar Hospital yesterday are not linked to the student movement of RG Kar Medical College. They are outsiders. I’ve seen multiple videos, three of which show people holding national flags who are from the BJP, and some from DYFI holding white and red flags,” Banerjee said.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, causing damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Security officials had to step in to disperse the crowd.

Banerjee also praised the police for their restraint during the incident, noting that “police officers, including a Deputy Commissioner and two Officer-in-Charges, were attacked. They were missing for an hour and were later found unconscious, with blood oozing from their heads. I informed the police at 3 a.m., and they were taken to Apollo Hospital. I want to commend them for staying calm and not harming anyone.”

She added, “Now the case is in the hands of the CBI. If you have something to say, tell the CBI; we have no objection.”

Read more –

Speaking about the RG Kar rape and murder case, Mamata Banerjee said the only fitting punishment is the death penalty. She emphasized that the culprit must be hanged to set an example, but also stressed that no innocent person should be punished.

“This is a very serious crime, and the only punishment is that the accused should be hanged. Only then will people learn a lesson, but no innocent person should be punished,” Banerjee said.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim’s family claims she was raped and murdered, sparking nationwide protests from doctors and medical professionals.