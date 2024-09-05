Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Violence Erupts During Reclaim The Night Protest At Cooch Behar

During the ongoing night protest, Violence broke out during a protest in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor from Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The unrest allegedly involved an assault on a protester by workers affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred in Mathabhanga town during a demonstration organized as part of the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign to seek justice for the victim. The peaceful protest featured songs, poems, and street art aimed at highlighting violence against women.

The protester who was reportedly attacked has been identified as Pradyut Saha, a local CPM party secretary and municipality employee.

However, A local Trinamool Congress leader has denied the party’s involvement in the violence, asserting that the party held a separate protest in the area.

Currently, police have been deployed throughout Mathabhanga. The opposition BJP has condemned the violence, accusing the Trinamool Congress of suppressing protesters.

Reclaim The Night Protest

Meanwhile, ‘Reclaim the Night’ protests were held across West Bengal, drawing thousands of participants demanding justice for the trainee doctor.

Largely driven by social media, protests began at 11:30 pm, marking the second major gathering since the midnight campaign on August 14.

However, the protests saw incidents of violence. Hence, prompting police intervention in Barasat, North 24 Parganas. Around 13 protesters, including women, were arrested around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Instance Of Assaults Reported From Protest

Shockingly, one male protester was assaulted, while two others engaged in inappropriate behavior with women at different locations.

Additionally, in Jadavpur, a person was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during a large gathering at the 8B Bus Stand area, where people had assembled to demand justice for the deceased doctor.