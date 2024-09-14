Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Seek Prime Minister’s Intervention; Write Letter To PM And President

Amid ongoing protests against the West Bengal government, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front has formally requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in the case of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a detailed four-page letter, they have pleaded for justice, emphasizing the gravity of the crime and the fear it has instilled in healthcare professionals across the state.

The letter was also addressed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, reflecting the widespread concern within the medical community.

A Call for Action to Ensure Justice and Safety

In their letter, the junior doctors conveyed their deep concern about the safety of medical professionals under the West Bengal Health Department. They stressed the need for swift justice in this case and requested the nation’s highest authorities to intervene.

“We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension,” the letter read.

This heartfelt appeal underscores the urgency of the situation, as the doctors demand not only justice for their slain colleague but also safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Protests Outside Swasthya Bhavan: Demands for Resignations

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front has been leading protests outside the state health ministry, Swasthya Bhavan, for four consecutive days. Their primary demand is the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Health Minister, and Kolkata Police Chief Vineet Goyal, whom they accuse of mishandling the case.

These protests have continued in defiance of a Supreme Court order that directed all doctors to resume work, warning of adverse actions if they did not comply. However, the junior doctors remain steadfast in their refusal to end the protests, citing the need for accountability and justice.

Talks Between Doctors and Government Reach an Impasse

Attempts to resolve the standoff between the agitating doctors and the state government have thus far proven unsuccessful. The discussions reached an impasse after the doctors demanded a live broadcast of their discussions with the government, a request that was promptly denied.

This deadlock has only added to the tension, as healthcare services remain disrupted due to the protests, while the public’s patience begins to wear thin.

Court Rejects CBI’s Request for a Narcotics Test on Suspect

In a separate development, a local court in Kolkata has denied the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) request to conduct a narcotics test on the prime accused in the case, Sanjay Roy. The CBI believes Roy is the lone suspect in the trainee doctor’s rape and murder and has been questioning him intensively.

The agency has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy, but with the court rejecting the narcotics test request, the investigation faces additional challenges. Despite this, the CBI remains focused on pursuing all leads to bring the truth to light.

Opposition Parties Demand Chief Minister’s Resignation

The case has sparked widespread political outrage, with opposition parties in West Bengal, including the BJP and the Left, launching their own protests. They are demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation, accusing her government of mishandling the case and failing to protect the state’s citizens.

The victim’s parents have also leveled serious accusations against the Chief Minister, claiming that she offered them a bribe to cover up their daughter’s death. These allegations have fueled public anger and intensified the political crisis in the state.

Mamata Banerjee Denies Allegations, Claims Conspiracy

In response to the mounting pressure, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly denied all accusations made by the victim’s parents and the opposition parties. She dismissed the allegations as part of a political conspiracy aimed at discrediting her government.

Banerjee has vowed to ensure justice for the victim, asserting that her administration remains committed to a thorough investigation. “This is a conspiracy hatched against me, and I am fully committed to bringing justice to the victim,” Banerjee said, in a bid to reassure the public.

A Month Since the Tragic Incident

It has now been over a month since the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. Despite ongoing protests and political turmoil, the case has yet to be resolved, leaving the victim’s family and the medical community seeking justice.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, in their letter to Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu, have made it clear that justice is not just about punishing the guilty—it is also about restoring faith in the system and ensuring that healthcare professionals can work without fear.