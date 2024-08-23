Kabita Sarkar, a 52-year-old lawyer with a 25-year career, is taking on one of the most challenging cases of her career. Appointed by the Sealdah court, Sarkar is defending Sanjoy Roy in the high-profile RG Kar rape-murder case, a responsibility she undertook after no other lawyer would accept it.

Who is Kabita Sarkar?

Background: Kabita Sarkar graduated in law from Hooghly Mohsin College and began her legal career at the Alipore court, initially focusing on civil cases. In February 2023, she transitioned to criminal law as a SALSA lawyer and later moved to the Sealdah court in June 2023.

Reason for Taking the Case: Sarkar is driven by her belief in justice through fair trials rather than pre-trial judgments. She stresses that every individual, including the accused, deserves a fair trial. She has requested that her senior, Sourav Banerjee, accompany her during the case.

Views on Punishment: Opposing capital punishment, Sarkar advocates for life imprisonment as the maximum penalty. She believes in allowing offenders the opportunity to reflect on their crimes and upholds the principle of "innocent until proven guilty."

Case Details

The RG Kar rape-murder case centers on the brutal assault and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on August 9, 2024. The victim was found in a semi-nude state, and Sanjoy Roy, a hospital staffer, is the prime suspect. The CBI is conducting an intensive investigation, with autopsy results revealing shocking details about the crime. While Roy’s presence at the crime scene has been corroborated by technical and scientific evidence, the results of DNA tests have yet to be disclosed.

The Psychoanalytic Profile

The CBI’s psychoanalytic profile of Sanjoy Roy describes him as a “sexual pervert with animal instincts.” Interviews with Roy revealed an emotionally detached demeanor as he recounted the events at the crime scene. His statements were evaluated against postmortem and forensic evidence to build the case.

This case continues to stir national outrage and intense media scrutiny, highlighting both the severe nature of the crime and the complex legal battles that follow.

(The victim’s identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault.)