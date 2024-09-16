Kolkata Rape-Murder: CBI Uncovers Possible Larger Conspiracy, Claims SHO Abhijit Mondol Arrived ‘Unusually’ Late at Crime Scene

CBI has informed a Sealdah court that there may be a broader conspiracy linked to the doctor's rape and murder in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed a Sealdah court that there may be a broader conspiracy linked to the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The agency has suggested that Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the college, and Abhijit Mondol, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, might have played significant roles in the alleged conspiracy.

Allegations Against Ghosh and Mondol

In a court session on Sunday, the CBI revealed that Dr. Ghosh and Mondol were reportedly in contact after the crime occurred. According to the agency, Dr. Ghosh provided instructions to Mondol on how to manage the investigation into the rape and murder. Both individuals were arrested last week by the CBI and were subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody until September 17.

The CBI has sought custody of the two officials to facilitate face-to-face interrogation. The agency accused them of trying to “downplay the incident” and obstruct justice. Specifically, they are charged with disturbing the crime scene, tampering with evidence, and violating official protocols.

Delays and Mismanagement of Crime Scene

The CBI’s case against Mondol includes allegations of mishandling the crime scene. The agency reported that Mondol took an “unusually long time” to reach the location, despite it being a short five-minute drive from his station. The police officer was reportedly notified of the crime at 10:03 am but did not arrive until 11:00 am.

“We have secured their custody for three days until September 17. Both will be interrogated together as they played crucial roles in the RG Kar case,” a CBI officer told PTI.

Further Details on the Crime

The victim, a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, was found raped and murdered inside the hospital’s seminar hall. She had gone to the hall to rest during a grueling 36-hour shift. A civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy has also been arrested in connection with the crime.

Dr. Sandip Ghosh is facing scrutiny for allegedly delaying the filing of the First Information Report (FIR) and attempting to present the murder as a suicide.

READ MORE: Modi 3.0 Hits Milestone: 100 Days Of Progress And New Initiatives