Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Sanjay Roy Stalking Victim On August 8

Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, confessed to the Kolkata police that he had stalked the victim in the chest medicine ward on August 8, a day prior to the incident.

CCTV footage from the hospital’s chest ward shows the 33-year-old civic volunteer leering at the victim and four junior doctors.

“The CCTV footage captures Roy glaring towards them,” sources told a leading publication.

The victim, who went to the seminar hall to rest at 1 am on August 9, spoke with a junior doctor at 2:30 am before returning to sleep. She was found dead the following morning. Sanjay Roy was captured on CCTV footage entering the premises at 4 am.

Psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy, conducted at the CBI’s request, has identified him as a pervert and severe porn addict. The profiling also described him as having what a CBI officer termed an “animal-like instinct.”

During interrogation, Roy displayed no nervousness or remorse. “The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse,” the officer told PTI.

Roy was apprehended based on CCTV footage and a Bluetooth headset discovered at the crime scene. The autopsy revealed the victim had been raped before being strangled to death, with 16 external and 9 internal injuries noted.

The victim’s father alleged that more than one person was involved in the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is considering subjecting Sanjay Roy, ex-principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, and four other doctors to a polygraph test.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court criticized the West Bengal government and police for a 14-hour delay in registering the FIR.

