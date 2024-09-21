Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Kolkata Citizens Rally for Justice With 42 km Torch Relay

Thousands of citizens participated in a relay torch rally in Kolkata on Friday, traversing approximately 42 kilometers

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Kolkata Citizens Rally for Justice With 42 km Torch Relay

In a powerful display of solidarity and determination, thousands of citizens participated in a relay torch rally in Kolkata on Friday, traversing approximately 42 kilometers from Hiland Park to Shyambazar-crossing. The event aimed to demand justice for a trainee doctor who was tragically raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

A Diverse Gathering for a Common Cause

The rally, which commenced at 4 PM and concluded around midnight, saw participation from various segments of society, including doctors, members of voluntary organizations, associations of specially-abled individuals, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists, and educators. Notably, fans from the city’s rival football clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, joined forces for this significant cause, highlighting the collective outrage and grief felt across the community.

Route of Resilience

The torch march took a winding route through key city areas, including Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, and Science City, with detours via Beleghata Building More, Mallick Bazar, NRS Medical College, and SSKM Hospital, ultimately reaching Shyambazar in the northern part of Kolkata. Participants illuminated the night with flaming torches and mobile flashlights, chanting slogans in support of the victim and demanding justice.

READ MORE: Supreme Court Criticizes CBI for Allegations Against West Bengal Judiciary: Petition Withdrawn Amid Concerns

Voices from the Rally

Participants expressed their fervent desire for accountability. “Justice delayed is justice denied. We want speedy trial and justice. Those guilty should be punished, and Abhaya should get justice,” one attendee declared. Another participant, a retired school teacher, shared her emotional commitment, stating, “Despite my ailments, I couldn’t help coming down from my third-floor apartment to meet the processionists. I wish them success in their fight. The medic was like my granddaughter. Let no other granddaughter meet such a grim fate.”

Doctors’ Resilience and Continued Protests

On the same day, junior doctors in West Bengal concluded an 11-day sit-in outside Swasthya Bhavan, signaling a partial resumption of duties in essential services at state-run hospitals. This decision followed a 10-point directive from state chief secretary Manoj Pant aimed at ensuring the safety and efficient operation of the health system.

However, the doctors made it clear that their protests would persist until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed their five demands. They issued a seven-day ultimatum for the government to implement the necessary directives, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear the matter on September 27.

ALSO READ:  PM Modi Attends National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme Exhibition In Wardha

