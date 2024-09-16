Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Kolkata Rape-Murder: West Bengal Government Re-invites Agitating Junior Doctors to CM Mamata Banerjee’s Residence for Meeting Amid Standoff

The West Bengal government extended an invitation to the agitating junior doctors to meet with CM Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata.

Kolkata Rape-Murder: West Bengal Government Re-invites Agitating Junior Doctors to CM Mamata Banerjee’s Residence for Meeting Amid Standoff

The West Bengal government on Monday extended an invitation to the agitating junior doctors to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata. The meeting is scheduled for 5 pm today, aiming to address the demands and grievances raised by the medical community, which has been in a deadlock with the state government for over a week.

Live Streaming Debate Stalls Progress

A major point of contention between the doctors and the government revolves around the transparency of the meeting. The junior doctors have been pushing for the meeting to be live-streamed, ensuring public visibility of the discussions. However, the Bengal government has rejected the proposal for live streaming. In a statement, the government assured that while live streaming would not be permitted, video recordings of the deliberations would be made.

Also Read: 10 to 20 Years Of Imprisonment: Mamata Banerjee Speaks On The Anti Rape Bill In West Bengal Assembly

Despite this assurance, the doctors expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that officials were unwilling to provide them with the footage from the meeting. This has led to further distrust between the two parties, prolonging the standoff.

Government’s Invitation and Doctors’ Continued Protest

On Monday, Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant officially invited representatives of the junior doctors to participate in the meeting with the chief minister. In a formal email, the invitation was extended to the medical representatives in an effort to bridge the gap and seek a resolution.

Despite the government’s outreach, the junior doctors continued their protest, marking the eighth consecutive day of their sit-in demonstration outside Swasthya Bhawan, the health department’s headquarters. Their demands for transparency and fair negotiations remain central to the ongoing agitation.

The situation remains tense as both sides prepare for the scheduled meeting, with the outcome likely to impact healthcare services across the state.

READ MORE: Modi 3.0 Hits Milestone: 100 Days Of Progress And New Initiatives

Filed under

CM Mamata Banerjee Junior doctors Kolkata rape-murder West Bengal government

Also Read

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details Here!

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details...

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At...

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island For IIFA Utsavam On September 27th!

Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island...

Entertainment

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox