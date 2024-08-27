Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Kolkata Under High Security, To Witness ‘Nabanna Abhija’ Protest March

The Kolkata Police have implemented extensive security measures for the "Nabanna Abhijan" protest march, anticipating potential violence in the city today.

The protest march to the state secretariat was announced by an unregistered group claiming to be a student organization, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

According to the police, evidence suggests a conspiracy to incite unrest and disorder in West Bengal by “exploiting the anger of well-meaning citizens.”

The state police have also indicated that one of the organizers of the “Nabanna Abhijan” met with a political leader at a prominent Five Star hotel. They further claim to have intelligence about a plot to create widespread chaos and provoke the police into using force.

To maintain law and order, more than 6,000 police officers will be deployed, and 19 locations have been designated for barricading, a senior official informed NDTV. Approximately 26 Deputy Commissioners of Police will be stationed at various points.

Barricades will be set up starting at 8 a.m., with significant police presence in areas like Hastings, Furlong Gate, Strand Road, and Howrah, Kolkata’s twin city.

The Trinamool Congress has criticized the BJP for calling the “Nabanna Abhijan.”

The BJP has alleged that under pressure, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has resorted to relying on the police as her final line of defense.

Special arrangements have been made by the police to ensure students appearing for the UGC-NET exams can reach their examination centers without difficulty.

