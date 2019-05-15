Kolkata violence: Election Commission of India has ordered to end the poll campaigning in West Bengal from 10 pm tomorrow. The commission has also removed two Bengal bureaucrats following the violence that erupted during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. The EC asserted that it was probably the first time that ECI invoked Article 324 in this manner.

Kolkata violence: Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday ordered to terminate all campaigning in Bengal from tomorrow, May 15, said reports. It has been reported that no election campaigning would take place in the 9 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal – Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata from 10 pm tomorrow till the conclusion of polls. The reports said that it was the first time ever that the EC has taken such a step.

While addressing a press conference, the EC asserted that it was probably the first time that ECI invoked Article 324 in this manner, adding that it might not be last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence which vitiate the conduct of polls in a peaceful manner. The decision was taken a day after violence broke out between TMC and BJP workers in Kolkata during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in the state.

Media Briefing by Election Commission of India #LokSabhaElections2019 https://t.co/pb97hKFl5A — Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 15, 2019

“The Commission is deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar. It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration,” said EC in the press conference. The Election Commission has also removed two Bengal bureaucrats.

ADG CID, Rajiv Kumar was shunted out by the ECI and was attached to MHA. The ECI ordered him to report the MHA by 10 am tomorrow. Principal Secretary, Home and Health Affairs West Bengal, Atri Bhattacharya was relieved from his current charge immediately for having interfered in the process of conducting polls by directing WB CEO.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold two rallies in the state tomorrow, one in Mathurapur and the other in Dum Dum, however, the two rallies will be concluded before 10 pm.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App