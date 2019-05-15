Kolkata violence: Mamata Banerjee leads protest march in West Bengal capital against vandalism: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday led a protest march from Beliaghata to Shyambazar in the state capital Kolkata against the vandalism that took place on Tuesday during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow. In the violence, a statue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was smashed for which both the BJP and TMC blamed each other.

Kolkata violence: Mamata Banerjee leads protest march in West Bengal capital against vandalism: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday started a protest march from Beliaghata to Shyambazar in the state capital Kolkata against the vandalism that took place during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow on Tuesday. Trinamool Congress chief was accompanied by a large number of supporters in the padayatra. Before beginning the march, CM Mamata paid floral tributes at Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata.

In the clashes that erupted yesterday, a statue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar who is considered as the iconic figure in West Bengal was smashed. Both the ruling national party and TMC blamed each other for breaking the statue of a 19th-century reformer.

. @MamataOfficial pays floral tribute at Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata ahead of her padayatra pic.twitter.com/Xn3ONUlpqP — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 15, 2019

The BJP president said that TMC workers attacked his roadshow and were responsible for breaking the bust of Vidyasagar as they wanted to shift the blame on BJP. Countering BJP boss, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that he was a liar and blamed the party for the vandalism of the statue and the violence.

The BJP leaders have slammed Mamata for the violence that took place in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also among those who castigated Trinamool Congress for allegedly being anti-democracy and anti-development. He said that West Bengal CM wanted to take revenge as the party would face defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing an election gathering in poll-bound Bengal, PM Modi said that Mamata is scared of her own shadow as she would face a defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

