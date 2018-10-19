Koregaon-Bhima case: The Bombay High Court on Friday, October 19, said that the Maharashtra police will not take an action against civil rights activist and professor Anand Teltumbde till next week. A bench headed by Justices R V More and Bharti Dangre affirmed that petitions filed Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde will be heard on October 26.

Koregaon-Bhima case: The Bombay High Court on Friday, October 19, said that the Maharashtra police will not take an action against civil rights activist and professor Anand Teltumbde till October 26, in connection to Koregaon-Bhima case. In August, Pune police had registered a case against 6 activists including Teltumbde connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence which took place New Year. All the 5 activists were held into custody barring Teltumbde, but his house was searched. A bench headed by Justices R V More and Bharti Dangre affirmed that petitions filed Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde will be heard next week.

Following the arrest, Navlakha and Teltumbde moved the Bombay High Court, demanding to annul the FIR against them saying that there was no concrete evidence and were they being falsely involved in it. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered the house arrest of the activists by rejecting historian Romila Thapar’s plea against the arrest. saying, it will not intervene in the case and the Pune police can further probe the matter.

