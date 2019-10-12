Kovalam delegation-level talks: Chinese President Xi Jinping said he and the Chinese delegation were overwhelmed by the Indian hospitality and it would be a memorable experience for them.

Kovalam delegation-level talks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Wuhan summit instilled a new momentum and trust in India-China relations but today’s ‘Chennai Vision’ is the start of a new era in the two country’s ties. Prime Minister Modi mentioned about the strong ties between the two neighbouring nations during the delegation-level talks between India and China that began today in Kerala’s Kovalam. PM Modi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale were present during the talks.

Modi said Strategic communication between India and China increased after the first informal summit between India and China in Wuhan in 2018. Modi also reminded Jinping about the strong ties between China and India in the past. He said there were deep cultural and trade relations between China and the state of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking about the rise of India and China as two economic powers in south Asia, the PM said for the most part of the last 2,000 years, India and China have been economic powers.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he and the Chinese delegation were overwhelmed by the Indian hospitality. Jinping also said he and his colleagues have felt the Indian hospitality strongly and it would be a memorable experience for them.

The prime minister began his speech in Tamil and welcomed the Chinese delegation to the talks. He also said both India and China have agreed to be sensitive to each other’s concerns and prudently manage differences and not allow them to take the shape of disputes. The two sides agreed that their ties will catalyse peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping visited an exhibition on artefacts and handloom at Taj Fisherman’s Cove hotel in Kovalam, Tamil Nadu. The Chinese president departed from Taj Fisherman’s Cove hotel in Kovalam for Chennai.

