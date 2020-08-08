While senior officials including the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are expected to meet in New Delhi today, special relief flights from Delhi and Mumbai have also reached the crash site. Further, Kerala CM, Governor, and MoS External Affairs are expected to visit the crash site and meet aggrieved relatives of those injured and deceased in the shocking plane crash mishap in Kozhikode on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will meet in Delhi today over the crash-landing of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan.

“We have started our investigation, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team has reached the crash site,” said DGCA.

Two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and aggrieved family members also reached Kozhikode.

It is also reported that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the crash site at Karipur Airport today.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and informed him about the arrangements made for rescue and medical support. The Prime Minister has promised the assistance of the Union Government,” Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Kerala said in a tweet on Friday.

Kerala Raj Bhavan informed that Governor Khan has already talked to Chief Minister and Kerala Police chief about rescue and relief operations at Karipur airport.

Earlier on Friday, both the Chief Minister and the Governor expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all the people injured in the mishap.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (Mos) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan reached Kozhikode. He is likely to meet those injured in the crash and their family members.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

