Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday confirmed that Minister KS Eshwarappa will tender his resignation from his ministerial post today following allegations of corruption and abetting the suicide of a contractor. During an interaction with the media, Bommai was quoted as saying, “Eshwarappa has decided to resign on his own. He will tender his resignation today evening. He has expressed that he will come out from all allegations soon. The police will investigate the matter from all angles.” He added, “No need for the Opposition to become an investigation officer or judge as everything will come out after probe,”

Congress has called for Eshwarappa’s arrest in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil who had alleged corruption by the minister. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar said on Thursday, “Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested.”

Eshwarappa had announced his resignation over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Bommai today. Eshwarappa also said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party.