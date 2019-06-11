Karnataka State Police has declared vacancies for the post of Armed Police Constable. Interested candidates can fill up the application forms @http://rec19.ksp-online.in/

Karnataka State Police is hiring candidates and has opened vacancies for the post of Armed Police Constable. Candidates with required qualifications and interested for the job can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 June 2019.

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is responsible for managing law and order situation in the state. The district police administration is headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP). Inspector General of Police leads the group of districts. Bangalore police administration is headed by a commissioner of police with the rank of Additional DGP.

Vacancies will be filled for the total 159 Posts of Armed Police Constable. Eligibility Criteria required for Armed Police Constable Posts involves educational Qualification: SSLC- STATE BOARD, SSLC- EQUIVALENT, SSLC-KOS, SSLC- CBSE, SSLC-ICSE, SSLC-SSC, SSLC-NIOS (National Institute of Open School). The Age Limit for applying for the given vacancies is – 18 to 25 years. As per government norms, there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test, ET and PST and will have to apply through online mode. The online applications can be filled upto 29 June 2019. Candidates are recommended to take a printout of the finally submitted online application form and save it for future reference.

