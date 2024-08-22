KT Rama Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Deceiving Farmers With False Loan Waiver Promises

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of blatantly deceiving farmers under the pretext of loan waivers.

Speaking at a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, KTR condemned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for making exaggerated claims about the loan waiver scheme, while in reality, only a fraction of the promised amount has been waived. He questioned the discrepancies between the statements made by the Chief Minister and his ministers regarding the status of the loan waiver.

KTR highlighted that despite the government’s claims of having completed the loan waiver process, farmers are still protesting across the state, indicating the scheme’s failure. He criticized the government for filing non-bailable cases against farmers in the Adilabad district who protested the incomplete loan waiver, questioning whether demanding a loan waiver has now become a criminal offense.

He announced that the BRS would organize protests in every village and Mandal across the state to pressure the government to fulfill its promises. He accused the Congress of initially promising Rs 40,000 crores for loan waivers but later reducing it to Rs 7,500 crores, leaving farmers in distress.

KTR also demanded that the government immediately withdraw the cases filed against protesting farmers and warned that the BRS would intensify its protests if the cases were not dropped. He emphasized that the BRS will continue to fight against this deceitful government until every farmer receives their rightful loan waiver.

Furthermore, KTR called out the Chief Minister’s recent vulgar language remarks as a distraction tactic to divert attention from the loan waiver issue. He reaffirmed that the BRS will not fall into such traps and will continue to fight for the rights of farmers. KTR concluded by challenging the government to fulfill its promises without further delays and to stop the harassment of farmers under various pretexts.

