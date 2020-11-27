Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to accord OBC status to Lingayats and Veerashaivas today. OBC status to Lingayats and Veereshaiva will seal BSY as the most revered Lingayat leader so far in the history of Karnataka politics.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to accord OBC status to Lingayats and Veerashaivas today. The move comes after the formation of Lingayat Veerashiva development Corporation. According to sources, BSY called for an emergency cabinet meeting today to accord OBC status to Lingayats. This is seen as a bold move from the Lingayat strongman amidst talk about change in leadership in Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to BSY on according OBC status to Lingayats and invited him to Delhi for discussion. OBC status to Lingayats and Veereshaiva will seal BSY as the most revered Lingayat leader so far in the history of Karnataka politics. In the last three days, BSY has named chairman for various boards and corporations.

This development is seen as the telling signs of BSY’s direct confrontation with the BJP top brass. Sources say BSY has waited long enough from the Centre for cabinet expansion and that if the central leadership doesn’t respond by this weekend he will go ahead with cabinet expansion on his own.

The Shah-BSY discussion will be mainly focussed on OBC status to Lingayats. At present, the Lingayat-Veerashiva is considered a backward class in Karnataka. The reservation and OBC status has been a long pressing issue for the community in the state.