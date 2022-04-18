According to Hubli Police commissioner, 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator's husband, have been arrested in the matter so far.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said probe is underway into the stone-pelting on Old Hubli Police Station in the state on Sunday. Bommai also assured strict action against the perpetrators. Speaking to the media, the Karnataka CM said, “We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation.”

According to Hubli Police commissioner, 88 persons, including an AIMIM corporator’s husband, have been arrested in the matter so far. Section 144 which was imposed soon after the incident continues to remain in place in the Hubli city.

Earlier on Sunday, state Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said that the strongest possible action should be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incident. Ashwathnarayan was quoted as saying, “The strongest possible action should be taken to send the right message to the people who time and again do not respect the law of the land. We condemned the incident.