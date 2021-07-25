It seems BJP top brass is set on a tough task at hand with speculations rife of Yediyurappa's exit. BJP's priority now would be to find an acceptable successor to Lingayat strongman.

With Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announcing that he would abide by the instruction of the party’s top leadership, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told the media that he had no clue if the central leadership has asked Yediyurappa to resign.

It seems BJP top brass is set on a tough task at hand with speculations rife of Yediyurappa’s exit. BJP’s priority now would be to find an acceptable successor to Lingayat strongman as he re-engineered BJP in karnataka 2 years ago. Yediyurappa will complete 2 years in office tomorrow on July 26. There are indications and much speculation build on that he might be asked to resign by BJP high command.

On Saturday night, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at Hubli. Raising speculations of Joshi replacing Yediyurappa as CM, Bommai said it was a courtesy meeting to discuss flood rescue efforts.

They are just speculations, nothing is official. I don't want to answer any speculative question: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked if he would be made the next CM of the State pic.twitter.com/cF8YbpegEd — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile Karnataka Home and Parliamentary Affairs minister Basavaraj Bommai says issue of replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the state is a speculation. Bommai added that a few districts in the state have been ravaged by the onslaught of heavy rainfall and the Government’s priority is to deal with it.

Observers and political experts believe Bommai is the top contender to BSY’s CM post and most likely candidate to takeover Karnataka Government as BSY’s exit seems imminent with each passing days. Earlier this week, Yediyurappa dropped hints that he is on his way out.