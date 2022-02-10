The Chief Justice urged in a statement to take the appropriate steps and hold classes because school closures are not a good development.

A three-judge panel of the Karnataka High Court ordered the government to reopen schools in the state after hearing pleas on the hijab controversy on Thursday. The Chief Justice instructed Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state as the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin began hearing the case. The Chief Justice urged in a statement to take the appropriate steps and hold classes because school closures are not a good development.

The state administration scheduled a three-day closure for all schools and universities in the state beginning Wednesday, amid rising tensions and even violence over the issue.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court stated that it is reviewing whether wearing a hijab falls within Fundamental Rights. The panel remarked during the hearing of the petitions that they are debating whether the wearing of a headscarf falls inside the scope of the Fundamental Rights. They are also debating whether wearing a headscarf is a necessary aspect of religious practice. remarked during a hearing on petitions challenging the ban on students wearing hijabs in schools and colleges. The court finally orders that peace and serenity be restored and adjourns the case until Monday.

The hijab protests began last month at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi, where students said they were prohibited from attending classes because they insisted on wearing the hijab. Protests in support of and against the ‘hijab’ grew in intensity in various sections of Karnataka, becoming violent in certain locations.