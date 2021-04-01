Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, an loyalist-turned-rival within the BJP faction for Yediyurappa has come out with a detailed letter addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala which cited serious allegations against the CM.

In a bigger political development coming in from Karnataka, a sitting minister lodged a serious corruption complaint against current Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday alleging undue interference by the CM in department matters to favour his kin. Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa, an loyalist-turned-rival within the BJP faction for Yediyurappa has come out with a detailed letter addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala which cited serious allegations against the CM. Yediyurappa is accused of violating several rules on more than one occasion in sanctioning department funds.

NewsX got exclusive ground information on how the BJP was pitted against Siddaramaiah and how it saw the fractured mandate between JDS in fact from the government and Kumaraswamy from within the Congress Party. Now ever since BSY came to power he has been facing one after the other. As far as the allegations are concerned this time one has to wait and see how or what the governor will do in the days to come. Eshwarappa is in fact very close to the top brass of BJP in Delhi and if sources are to believed without the blessing of the top leaders he wouldn’t be doing something like this which will in fact put the government and his CM in embarrassment.

Eshwarappa has passed a very serious allegation in this letter which signals that there might be possibility of a political turmoil in the state in the days to come. Former CMO of Karnataka Siddaramaiah has hit out at the Chief Minister of Karnataka and has spoken out in detail on each proposed charges. As per the cabinet of BSY is concerned these allegations didn’t go well with the BJP top brass. Towards the end, Eshwarappa also mentioned that he has written the same thing to the Home Minister and party president JP Nadda as well the Prime Minister. The matter has been escalated and many speculated in fact during February that something similar was going to happen in Karnataka just before the budget.

Eshwarappa in his complaint also mentioned how he tried to address this matter internally with the CM regarding allocation of funds and had in previous instances requested the Governor to advice the CM to adopt a policy of “non-interference”.