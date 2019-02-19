International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday rejected the adjournment motion filed by Pakistan. Yesterday, Pakistan had argued that India did not provide any clear answer on Jadhav's identity, given the fact that Pakistan had declared him Indian espionage while on the other hand, the India side denied this claim

Pakistan is yet to present its stance, however, it seems that the country is likely to move adjournment motion at ICJ

Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing, day 2: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday refused to grant adjournment motion filed by Pakistan in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Earlier in the day, after just half an hour of hearing, a Pakistan judge, among the ICJ panel, called in sick and did not attend the rest of hearing today. NewsX approached the Pakistan delegation in the Hague and tried to get some details on the matter but the delegation refused to speak.

In his opening argument, Harish Salve said that Pakistan was bound to give consular access to India without much ado. India was not provided with any documents of Jadhav’s trial, added Salve. He continued that India was not even told about Jadhav’s date of detention.

Pakistan is yet to present its argument, however, it seems that the country is likely to move adjournment motion at ICJ in its argument. Yesterday, Pakistan had argued that India did not provide any clear answer on Jadhav's identity, given the fact that Pakistan had declared him Indian espionage while on the other hand, the India side had denied this claim and reiterated its earlier statement that Jadhav's was India's navy officer.

In a video posted on social media, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said that India had nothing new to offer in its arguments and Jadhav had forged his passport with the name of Hussain Mubarak Patel. He added that Jadhav had travelled to India 17 times with the same name, as reported by PTI.

Hearings in the case will continue till February 21 at The Hague, reports said. Forty-eight-year-old Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage in April 2017. India moved the ICJ in May the same year against the verdict on the grounds that Jadhav wasn’t allowed consular access through the entire period of detention in Kashmir. Accepting India’s plea, a 10-member bench of the principal judicial organ of the United Nations on May 18, 2017, had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

