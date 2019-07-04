The ICJ today informed India and Pakistan that it will announce verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17, 2019.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on July 17 at The Hague. The ICJ informed India and Pakistan today about the upcoming verdict. He has been in custody of Pakistan’s Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) and accused with charges pertaining to espionage. India has been claiming that Kulbhushan Jadhav is not a spy and demanding his release.

Pakistan had arrested the Indian national on March 3, 2016, and had leveled the allegations of spying on it. The final oral hearing in the case took place from February 18th to 21st, 2019 at the international court during which both India and Pakistan presented their arguments.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted by Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from Iran and later, in a military court, he was awarded death sentence following the allegations of espionage.

On Februray 19, the ICJ had given 3 hours to the Indian side to present its side in the court. Harish Salve, who’s representing India had said the case has gone against the Vienna convention and hence it is unlawful for Pakistan to detain the Indian national and torture him in jail.

Calling Jadhav a victim of farcical propaganda, the Indian representative has appealed the ICJ to grant mercy to Jadhav who has been given death sentence by Pakistan Court. Keeping the strong arrguments, Indian lawyer Salve had said that there should not be any further process in the case, Jadhav’s death sentence should be nullified and he should be freed immediately.

Earlier today, in a presser, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that oral submissions have been made from both the sides in the case and the verdict has to be announced by the International Court of Justice shortly.

