The verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav will be pronounced today. President of the court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the decision at the Peace Palace in The Hague. Reports said the ICJ’s hearing on Wednesday will offer India and Indians hope for justice.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death, by the Pakistani military court in 2017. Jadhav was arrested from Iran where he was doing his business after retiring from Indian Navy. Meanwhile, Pakistan claimed Jadhav was arrested from Mashkel area of Balochistan and has been involved in espionage and sabotage activities.

10 things to know about the former Indian Navy officer:

1. India maintained Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Iran while doing his business in the country.

2. Pakistan claimed Jadhav was arrested from Mashkel area of Balochistan. It had also released a video of Jadhav’s confession that he was working for India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) within a week of his arrest.

3. Reports said Jadhav joined the Indian Navy in 1987. An Indian Navy official confirmed that Jadhav was at INS Shivaji from 1991 to 1993.

4. In 2017, India moved the ICJ for the egregious violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan.

5. In 2017, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his family in Islamabad.

6. Both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses in ICJ.

7. Harish Salve was representing India and External Affairs Ministry Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) Deepak Mittal, and Pakistan was represented by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan while Khawar Qureshi was legal counsel.

8. India argued the death sentence by Pakistan military court violates international law and provisions of the Vienna Convention.

9. It also maintained Pakistan should be directed to release Jadhav immediately and facilitate his safe passage to India.

10. International Court of Justice is all set to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav today at 3 pm.

