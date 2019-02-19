On consular access, the Indian side argued that Pakistan had gone against the norms of the Vienna Convention. Though the domestic laws of India and Pakistan don't have any provision on consular access to persons accused of espionage or terrorism, however, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relation, 1963 (signed by both India and Pakistan) allows states consular access to their nationals arrested or detained in other states

Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearing: The hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began yesterday at The Hague in the Netherlands. The Indian side was given 3 hours to present its side in the court. Harish Salve, who’s representing India said the case has gone against the Vienna convention and hence it is unlawful for Pakistan to detain the Indian national and torture him in jail.

Calling Jadhav a victim of farcical propaganda, the Indian representative has appealed the ICJ to grant mercy to Jadhav who has been given death sentence by Pakistan Court. What’s India’s argument in the case? Representing India, lawyer Salve argued on the following grounds:

• Vienna Convention: On consular access, the Indian side argued that Pakistan had gone against the norms of the Vienna Convention. Though the domestic laws of India and Pakistan don’t have any provision on consular access to persons accused of espionage or terrorism, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relation, 1963 (signed by both India and Pakistan) allows states consular access to their nationals arrested or detained in other states.

• Lack of consular access is unlawful: India had demanded consular access a tad too much, in its eighteenth attempt as well, the consular access was denied by Pakistan. Salve argued that Pakistan was too embarrassed to share its verdict on Jadhav’s death sentence.

• Pakistan Propaganda: India argued that Pakistan was brewing over personal interests and hence was misusing the platform against India.

Indian lawyer Salve also argued that there should not be any further process and Jadhav should be freed immediately. India requested the ICJ at the Hague that Jadhav’s death sentence should be nullified, and the ICJ should order his immediate release. At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) defending espionage Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian side called the death sentence farcical propaganda by Pakistan. During the 4-day public hearings, India will argue to seek consular access to Jadhav while Pakistan will make submissions on February 19. India will then reply to the submissions made by Pakistan on February 20 while Pakistan will make its closing submissions on February 21.

