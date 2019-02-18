Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearings at ICJ: During the 4-day public hearings, India will argue today to seek consular access to Jadhav while Pakistan will make submissions on February 19. India will then reply to the submissions made by Pakistan on February 20 while Pakistan will make its closing submissions on February 21, reports said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearings at ICJ: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is likely to hold public hearings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case today (on Monday). Hearings in the case will continue till February 21 at The Hague, reports said. Forty-eight-year-old Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage in April 2017. India moved the ICJ in May the same year against the verdict on the grounds that Jadhav wasn’t allowed consular access through the entire period of detention in Kashmir. Accepting India’s plea, a 10-member bench of the principal judicial organ of the United Nations on May 18, 2017, had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

While Pakistan claims that Jadhav entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities in Balochistan, India denies the charges levelled against its national was arrested on March 3, 2016. Similarly, Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran but Indian officials claim he was abducted from Iran and taken to Pakistan by force against his will.

During the 4-day public hearings, India will argue today (on Monday) to seek consular access to Jadhav while Pakistan will make submissions on February 19. India will then reply to the submissions made by Pakistan on February 20 while Pakistan will make its closing submissions on February 21, reports said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More