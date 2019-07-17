Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer who is lodged in Pakistan military jail, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. International Court of Justice will pronounce the verdict on Jadhav at 3 pm today.

International Court of Justice (ICJ) is all set to pronounce verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav. Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan jail on charges of spying for India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing. President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court will read out the verdict of the top international court at 3 pm during a public sitting on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands.

Lawyer Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, and Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Deepak Mittal are expected to be in the Netherlands for the judgment.

Khulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. After the decision, India moved the ICJ in 2017 for the egregious violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying India’s consular access to Jadhav.

During the entire hearings, both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses. Harish Salve during the hearings urged ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence while Pakistan’s counsel Khawar Qureshi said India’s claim should be dismissed.

Meanwhile, India maintained during the hearing that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone to some business-related things after retiring from the Indian Navy. It had also maintained that Jadhav should be released and given safe passage and the military court’s conviction be annulled.

So far, in 2017, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his family in Islamabad. The gesture was later appreciated by India.

