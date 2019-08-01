Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Citing 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab's trial in India vis-a-vis Jadhav's trial in Pakistan, advocate Harish Salve, who represented India in the ICJ, termed Pakistan's whimsical act "gross violation of human rights".

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: The Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has agreed to grant consular access to jailed Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, the country’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Thursday. The officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad are all set to meet him tomorrow (on Friday, August 2, 2019) if the government permits. The decision has been taken fourteen days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a 15:1 verdict made it clear that Pakistan government should grant consular access to Jadhav on humanitarian grounds.

Earlier, the Pakistan government had stopped 49-year-old Jadhav’s death sentence after the ICJ interfered in the matter. Kulbhushan Jadhav is languishing in a Pakistan jail after being convicted of espionage. On April 10, 2017, a military court in Pakistan convicted Jadhav of spying and sentenced him to death. India opposed the Pakistan government’s one-sided move tooth and nail.

The Pakistani media also claimed that the ICJ gave its verdict in favour of the country by rejecting India’s plea to extradite him to India while the Indian media termed it a “significant victory” for the country as Pakistan was forced to give Jadhav consular access. Pakistan had tried Kulbhushan Jadhav in a military court and denied him excess to law.

After hectic diplomatic parleys, the Pakistan government had allowed his wife and mother to meet him in jail under humiliating conditions.

