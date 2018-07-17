Pakistan will file its second counter-affidavit in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday, July 17 in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, who was sentenced to death in April by Pakistani government on charges of espionage and terrorism. Jadhav was taken into custody on March 3, 2016, on suspicion of espionage and illegal activities against Pakistan.

Pakistan will on Tuesday, July 17, file a counter-affidavit before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the conviction of retired Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani government on charges of terrorism and espionage. The counter-affidavit has been prepared by a team of experts led by Pakistan’s Attorney General and will be submitted by Foreign Office Director India Dr Fareha Bugti.

In its rejoinder, Pakistan claims that Jadhav is not an ordinary person and also does not fall under the purview of the of the Vienna Convention, as reported by Indian Express. The counter-affidavit comes after India submitted a slew of pleadings in the ICJ, in Pakistan’s response. The latter was given time till July 17 by the court to further respond.

After a month of his arrest, Pakistan released a video of him, in which he reportedly confessed of being a spy for RAW. Pakistani officials had claimed that he was involved in terrorist activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

However, India claims that Pakistan had never presented clear evidence against Jadhav. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the video was fabricated.

India maintains that Jadhav was already retired in 2007 from Navy and was abducted from Iran where he was doing business. It was stated that the trial of Jadhav by a military court was in Pakistan ‘farcical’.

