Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the verdict of the Kulbhushan Jadav case came out. PM Modi said the truth and justice have prevailed.

Prime-Minister Narendra Modi lauded the International Court of Justice(ICJ) after the verdict of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case came out. He said the truth and justice have prevailed. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated ICJ saying that the verdict is the result of extensive study of facts.PM Modi added that the Indian government will work for the safety and welfare of every Indian.

Modi’s reaction came hours after the International Court of Justice(ICJ) ordered Pakistan to put a hold on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence affirming his right to consular access to India. Earlier, Kulbhushan Jadhav awarded death sentence by a military court.

We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice. Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2019

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcomed the verdict given by Internation Court of Justice(ICJ). The veteran BJP leader said this verdict is a huge victory for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It is also a big win for PM Sh.@narendramodi’s diplomatic initiative. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former External Affairs Minister(EAM) hailed the ICJ verdict on Twitter and said, hopefully, the justice will give the much-needed consolation to the family members of Kulbhusan Jadhav. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the Kulbhusan Jadhav’s case to ICJ and lauded Justice Harish Salve who presented India before ICJ in the case very successfully and effectively.

I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav. It is a great victory for India. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 17, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App