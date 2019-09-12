Kulbhushan Jadhav case: On Thursday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Islamabad would not grant New Delhi the second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday that India will approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Pakistan government’s denial of second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Raveesh Kumar said the MEA will try to ensure that the judgement delivered by the ICJ is fully implemented. The MEA would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Islamabad would not grant New Delhi the second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Kulbhushan Jadhav is a former Naval officer who is facing a death row in the Islamic country. The Pakistan government has lodged Jadhav at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

India had insisted the consular access should be “effective and unhindered” after Pakistan offered the 1st consular access to Kulbhushab Jadhav on August 2, 2019. On September 2, India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia had met Jadhav in the presence of Pakistani officials though India objected their presence during the meeting. After meeting Kulbhushab Jadhav, Gaurav Ahluwalia said the former Naval officer appeared to be under mounting pressure to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan’s untenable claims. A formal report on the two-hour meeting is yet to come out.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement,"There would be no 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav": We will keep trying that judgement of ICJ is fully implemented. We would like to remain in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels pic.twitter.com/6H0i0BMDVH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Timeline

March 3, 2016: Pakistan security forces arrest Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer from Balochistan.

March 24, 2016: Pak authorities claim that Jadhav was an Indian spy and accused him of spying and terrorism.

March 26, 2016: India denies Pakistan’s accusations against Jadhav and argued that Jadhav owns a cargo business in Iran.

March 29, 2016: India seeks consular access to Jadhav but Pakistan denies. India makes 16 such requests over the year.

April 10, 2017: Pakistan pronounces death sentence to Jadhav on the charges of espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, India counters calling it a case of premeditated murder.

April 11, 2017: Former external affairs minister and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj says in the parliament that India would go out of its ways to ensure justice to Jadhav.

April 14, 2017: India seeks a copy of Jadhav’s charge sheet and Pak court’s judgment in the death sentence of Jadhav. It again seeks consular access to him.

April 27, 2017: Sushma Swaraj writes to the then Pakistan foreign affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz and requests him to allow Jadhav’s family to visit him.

May 9, 2017: The International Court of Justice stays Jadhav’s execution after India approached the ICJ at The Hague against the Pakistan military court’s decision in Jadhav’s case.

May 18, 2017: ICJ tells Islamabad to put on hold Jadhav’s pending till its last order.

December 26, 2017: After more than a year, Jadhav meets his wife and mother for the first time after arrest.

April 22, 2018: The ICJ hearing in Jadhav’s case to February 2019.

February 18, 2019: The 4-day hearing in Jadhav’s case begins.

February 20, 2019: India asks the ICJ to annul Jadhav’s death sentence.

July 4, 2019; ICJ sets July 17 as the date to deliver its verdict in Jadhav’s case.

July 17, 2019: ICJ announces that Pakistan should review the death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav and provide him consular access.

September 1, 2019: Pakistan offers consular access to Jadhav.

